And exhale… 8 great spa breaks around Ireland and abroad

1. Monart, Co Wexford

Recognised internationally for its exceptional treatments, robe-friendly dress code and device-free culture, Monart adopts an ethos that is all about escape. A day in its thermal suite is a treat, but with in-house wellness specialists providing mindful activities, you can be as active or passive as you desire here. A two-night midweek rejuvenation break from Sunday to Thursday costs from €280 per person sharing.

2. Adare Manor, Co Limerick

The newest luxury spa in Ireland comes by way of the five-star Adare Manor and its exclusive La Mer package. Expect gold-standard service and high-end treatments with its sea-inspired products. The La Mer Signature Facial is 90 minutes of bliss. Rooms start at €360 per night.

3. The Europe, Co Kerry

Nestled in view of Macgillycuddy’s Reeks, overlooking glassy lakes, the spa at the Europe here connects the great outdoors with the cosiest interiors. Treatments are best enjoyed after a dip in the outdoor heated pool. Spend that little bit extra on a lake-view room. Dinner, bed and breakfast starts at €380 for two.

4. Culloden Estate and Spa, Belfast

The Culloden hotel’s spa has a new Autumn Equinox Experience for €115. Aromatherapeutic formulas will help boost energy levels, support the immune system, and bring a sense of balance – an antidote to winter’s harsh effects. Add an overnight stay from €105 per person sharing.

Aqua Sana is part of the Center Parcs Resort in Co Longford.

5. Aqua Sana, Co Longford

Ireland’s first forest spa has recently opened in Co Longford, as part of the Center Parcs resort. Everything from the Scandinavian-inspired Hot Springs to the 14 treatment rooms has been designed with relaxation in mind. The team uses Elemis and Voya products for treatments, but with 21 different hot, cold, sensory and meditative experiences, the spa itself is a real treat. A spa day costs from €55 per person; a stay at Center Parcs in a three-bedroom Woodland Lodge costs from €799 for three nights.

6. Royal Mansour Spa, Marrakesh, Morocco

There’s nothing quite like an authentic hammam. To fully immerse yourself in the ancient Turkish bathing ritual, try the Royal Mansour spa in Marrakesh. Enter the city sanctuary via its citrus garden, and be guided on a cleansing and rejuvenating journey. A superior Riad room at the five-star hotel costs €1,216 per night.

Get there Fly Dublin to Marrakesh with Ryanair from €127 return.

Buchinger Wilhelmi.

7. Buchinger Wilhelmi, Germany

Described as a world-famous clinic rather than a spa, this wellness centre offers everything from clean diets and full-body detoxes to massage and facials. Stay from €220 per night, including access to the daily activity programme. Meals start at €70 per day.

Get there Fly from Dublin to Zurich with Swiss from €111 return, with a 45-minute transfer from the airport to the spa.

8. The Scarlet, Cornwall, England

From the clifftop hot tub to luxury tented treatment rooms and a holistic and wellbeing-inspired menu of facials and massages, the spa at the Scarlet Hotel puts a Cornish twist on the ancient Ayurvedic ethos. The hotel’s two-night spa break includes a candlelit dinner, massage and more from €310.

Get there Fly Aer Lingus from Dublin to Newquay from €71 return; transfers to the hotel are available from the airport.