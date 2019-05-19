AerSpace offers more room for ‘premium’ Aer Lingus passengers

Travel Bag: New service guarantees first-row seat with empty seat beside

Jo Linehan

The new Aer Lingus service includes complimentary lounge access, Fast Track security, priority boarding and on-board refreshments. Photograph: Frank Grealish

Short -haul perks 

Aer Lingus has introduced a new premium short-haul travel experience for passengers. AerSpace ticket holders will be guaranteed a first-row window or aisle seat with the middle seat unoccupied for extra space, complimentary lounge access, Fast Track security, priority boarding and on-board refreshments. The new service will begin on September 1st with fares starting from €129 each way at aerlingus.com.   

The Marlin Hotel, which is opening in Dublin 2 in July
Marvel at the Marlin 

One of London’s largest hospitality operators, which is Irish-owned, opens its first hotel in Dublin this July. The Marlin group’s eponymous 300-bedroom hotel will welcome guests to its 11 Bow Lane East address, adjacent to St Stephen’s Green Shopping Centre. The €55 million development will feature high-tech modern bedrooms, a co-working area, an indoor garden as well as an outdoor terrace, coffee dock and 24-hour gym. marlinhotel.ie 

Belmond Grand Hibernian luxury sleeper train
Off the rails 

Ireland’s luxury sleeper train the Belmond Grand Hibernian has announced a selection of new excursions on its two-, four-, six- and seven-night itineraries. This season, guests are invited to curate the train’s longer itineraries to their own taste with a variety of options available at selected stops along the way. New highlights include visits to Northern Ireland’s recently refurbished Royal Residence, Hillsborough Castle, and the English Market in Cork. belmond.com  

Tropical Sky's Virgin Islands escapes
Pure paradise 

Tropical Sky has expanded its accommodation offering into the British Virgin Islands. Choose from the rustic-chic eco-resort Cooper Island Beach Club, or the laid-back, luxurious Anegada Beach Club. The former is the only accommodation on Cooper Island, with just 10 spacious rooms hidden amidst beautiful gardens, plus an on-site rum bar and microbrewery. A seven-night stay starts from €1,779pp, including flights, transfers and daily breakfast. tropicalsky.ie 

