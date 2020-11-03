Adare Manor named Ireland’s top hotel at World Travel Awards for a second year

Limerick’s Adare Manor has won Ireland’s Leading Hotel at the World Travel Awards 2020, for the second year in a row, while EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum has been named Europe’s Leading Tourist Attraction also for the second year.

The World Travel Awards are voted for by travel and tourism professionals, and business and leisure travel consumers globally.

The five-star castle resort, which re-opened in November 2017 after a 21-month restoration, refurbishment and expansion project, beat competition such as Conrad Dublin and Dromoland Castle to earn the title this year.

Colm Hannon, chief executive of Adare Manor, said it was an honour to receive award. “This category is hugely competitive due to the many exceptional world-class hotels and resorts we have here in Ireland. we are very grateful, particularly during these challenging times,” he said.

EPIC museum, which is located in the vaults of the CHQ building in Docklands, Dublin, won the award over finalists around Europe including the Eiffel Tower, the Colosseum and Buckingham Palace.

President Michael D Higgins congratulated the museum for winning the award and its role in highlighting Ireland’s emigrant experiences.

“As a society, we are deeply grateful to EPIC for keeping the memory of our shared past alive,” he said.

The tourist attraction occupies a significant portion of the vaults under CHQ

Patrick Greene, director of EPIC Museum, said: “We are immensely proud to receive this recognition two years running . . . In the same spirit that more people are ‘shopping local’, we hope that Irish people will have even more reason to experience a two-time winner tourist attraction on their own doorstep”.

Other Irish winners include The Convention Centre Dublin of Europe’s Leading Meetings and Conference Centre for the fourth year in a row and Jameson Distillery, Bow Street, the winner of Europe’s Leading Distillery Tour for the third year back-to-back.

World Travel Awards 2020 winners: Ireland