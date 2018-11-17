A spa break to kick off 2019 in style

New year newness

For a New Year’s celebration with a difference this year, look to a restorative package on offer at Monart spa in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford. Enjoy a seasonal welcome and two nights of luxury accommodation, breakfast on each morning and full access to the world class thermal suite. With a gala dinner on New Year’s Eve followed by light entertainment and champagne and fireworks, this package is the perfect way to ring in 2019 feeling like brand new. From €495 per person sharing. monart.ie

On the Line

The team behind the newly opened Line hotel in Washington DC, NoMad Los Angeles and Freehand New York, has partnered with Michelin starred chef Josiah Citrin to transform the food and beverage offerings at the Line LA. The restaurant, Openaire, is set to plate up the best in seasonal Californian cuisine. Not only that, but the hotel’s designer, Sean Knibb, has updated the look of their lobby bar and restaurant spaces, sidewalk, café and pool deck to compliment the new food offering. Stay from €219. thelinehotel.com

New food offerings at the Line Hotel in Washington DC

Cork on film

The 63rd annual Cork Film Festival kicks off this weekend and lasts until November 18th, celebrating best in Irish and international cinema. Taking place in some of the city centre’s key venues including the Gate Cinema, the Everyman, and Triskel Christchurch, filmgoers can expect a jam-packed programme of arthouse treats. corkfilmfest.org

Reopened: the refurbished Morgan Hotel in Dublin

Raising Temple Bar

The Morgan Hotel on Dublin’s Fleet Street has reopened following a €15 million investment and redesign.The hotel, which is part of the MHL Hotel Collection, now boasts a total of 68 bedrooms, 39 of which are new additions, a fifth floor and three dining experiences for guests in the form of their 10 Fleet Street Restaurant, the Lobby Lounge and 10 Fleet Street Bar. themorgan.com