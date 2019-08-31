A fan of art and wine? Weekend in the K Club is a real treat

Join the klub

The K Club’s art and wine collection will be the centre of a special weekend on September 27th to 29th. The experience at the Kildare estate will include a guided wine cellar tour with the K Club’s sommelier, Lisa O’Doherty, a cheese and Barton & Guestier Collection wine pairing, and a guided tour of the art and history of the K Club, followed by a four-course dinner in the Byerley Turk restaurant. With an exceptional collection of original paintings by artists including Paul Henry and Jack B Yeats hanging on the walls, the weekend is a real treat for art lovers. The Art & Wine Weekend stay is available for €269 per person sharing for one night, or €379 for two nights per person sharing. kclub.ie

Local boost

Mirissa is a small town on the south coast of Sri Lanka, located in the Matara district of the southern province.

Determined not to let recent terrorist attacks dictate the global narrative of their country, the Sri Lankan government is reducing airline charges and waiving visa fees in a bid to boost tourism and shine a light on all the island has to offer. Visitors to the island for tourism or business travel over the next six months will be able to obtain a visa free of charge, valid for up to one month, while hotels across the country are also offering great added value alongside reduced rates. For holiday deals with on-the-ground insight, look to TravelLocal, which offers a range of tailor-made experiences. travellocal.com

Reimagining the Mont

The O’Callaghan Collection continues its hotel renaissance with the latest refurbishment and redesign of its Mont hotel on Merrion Square. The four-star has been transformed to meet the needs of business and weekend visitors to the city, with 96 retro-inspired bedrooms, an Italian-themed restaurant, Sin Bin bar, and fully equipped gym. Dog-lovers will be delighted to hear the team offers special allowances for four-legged guests, and even has its own in-house pooch, Monty the French bulldog, aka Guest Relations Pawfficer. ocallaghancollection.com

Sunday haze

A new package at The Ice House is helping guests achieve a superior night’s sleep. Check in to the four-star on a Sunday afternoon and enjoy lunch overlooking the River Moy, before escaping to the award-winning Chill Spa for a Mindful Dreams Sleep Ritual. The 80-minute treatment includes a foot ritual, mini therapeutic facial and a full body massage, designed to prepare you for a blissful slumber. Top it off with a late check-out to start the week truly restored. The Late Summer Slumber package is available throughout autumn from €195 per person sharing. icehousehotel.ie