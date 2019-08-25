A Dublin staycation, a homestead for the whole family, and a bargain ferry holiday

Cottage collective

Hidden away somewhere between the backroads of Kennedy heartland in New Ross, and the picturesque village of Thomastown, Co Kilkenny, you’ll find Ballilogue, a series of lovingly restored stone buildings dating back to 1700.

Comprising of a five-bed farmhouse, four-bed lodge and two-bed barn, each of the properties is decorated and furnished impeccably, with artwork from Patrick Scott and Aiden Bradley, artisan soft furnishings from Celsius, and organic toiletries from Voya.

The wood-burning stoves, private gardens, deck areas for outdoor dining and the tranquility – save for a few mooing cows – makes this a special staycation destination. There’s also a sheebeen bar, small craft shop and wildflower gardens.

The stone hamlet can cater for 22 overnight guests and 30 dinner guests, perfect for family gatherings, bespoke weddings, yoga retreats or just a restorative few nights away with the ones you love. Rates to rent the entire stone hamlet for a group start from €1,495 per night with a two-night minimum. They also host small weddings, too.

ballilogue.com

Ballilogue

Last of the summer wine

The Shelbourne is squeezing the last drop out of summer with a special package from now until September 5th. Enjoy an overnight stay at the famous five-star hotel, with breakfast and a Summer Spritz cocktail on their new Terrace bar, for €299 for two people sharing. To ring in September in even more style, add dinner and car parking to the package, for €349 for two people sharing. theshelbourne.com

Ferry good

This September and October, Brittany Ferries is offering a five-night package holiday to Brittany for €477 per person, including hotels and return ferry. Touring the coasts and countryside in the region, you’ll experience sandy beaches, tiny fishing ports, bustling market towns and walled cities, from Quimper to St Malo and Dinan. Based on two travelling in a standard car, and sharing a twin room at hotels and a four-berth inside cabin each way, places are available to book by calling 021 427 7801 and quoting BRIHOT. The trip departs from Cork on Saturdays, arriving in Roscoff on Sundays.

brittanyferries.ie