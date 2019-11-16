The Index: What’s hot and what’s not this week?

Dolly Parton and Emma Blake murals are up; small beanies and CGI actors are down

Dolly Parton. Photograph: John Lamparski/Getty

Dolly Parton. Photograph: John Lamparski/Getty

 

WHAT’S HOT

Dolly Parton’s America
Brilliant podcast charting Dolly’s artistry and her position as a unifying force in the US

Emma Blake
Artist behind the Lizzo and Sr Michael murals lighting up Dublin

Sal Studio, Temple Bar
Currently showing an exhibition of Roland Hagenberg’s photos of Basquiat 

Espresso Martini Fest
The Franciscan Well Brewpub in Cork teams up with Three Fools Coffee on November 22nd

Quibi
Short-form streaming platform coming in 2020

She Can
A new colouring book of female sports stars from The 42 and Chris Judge

Sustainable Fashion Dublin Flea Market
A monthly market-and-more at the Workman’s Club in Dublin starting on November 16th

WHAT’S NOT

Teeny beanies
Time to go big or go home with woolly hats

Dublin Airport confusion 
Phantom gates and buses to other areas. Stress

Tap water
With increasing rainfall, are we to expect more boil-water notices?

Dublin 8 development
All hotels and student accommodation

CGI movie afterlife
Plans to resurrect James Dean in digital form have been rightly criticised

Standalone takeaway apps
A whole lot of downloading for one occasional meal

Nitelink
The first 24-hour bus routes take to the capital next month

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.