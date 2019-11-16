The Index: What’s hot and what’s not this week?
Dolly Parton and Emma Blake murals are up; small beanies and CGI actors are down
Dolly Parton. Photograph: John Lamparski/Getty
WHAT’S HOT
Dolly Parton’s America
Brilliant podcast charting Dolly’s artistry and her position as a unifying force in the US
Emma Blake
Artist behind the Lizzo and Sr Michael murals lighting up Dublin
Sal Studio, Temple Bar
Currently showing an exhibition of Roland Hagenberg’s photos of Basquiat
Espresso Martini Fest
The Franciscan Well Brewpub in Cork teams up with Three Fools Coffee on November 22nd
Quibi
Short-form streaming platform coming in 2020
She Can
A new colouring book of female sports stars from The 42 and Chris Judge
Sustainable Fashion Dublin Flea Market
A monthly market-and-more at the Workman’s Club in Dublin starting on November 16th
WHAT’S NOT
Teeny beanies
Time to go big or go home with woolly hats
Dublin Airport confusion
Phantom gates and buses to other areas. Stress
Tap water
With increasing rainfall, are we to expect more boil-water notices?
Dublin 8 development
All hotels and student accommodation
CGI movie afterlife
Plans to resurrect James Dean in digital form have been rightly criticised
Standalone takeaway apps
A whole lot of downloading for one occasional meal
Nitelink
The first 24-hour bus routes take to the capital next month