The Index: What’s hot and what’s not this week?

WHAT’S HOT

Dolly Parton’s America

Brilliant podcast charting Dolly’s artistry and her position as a unifying force in the US

Emma Blake

Artist behind the Lizzo and Sr Michael murals lighting up Dublin

Sal Studio, Temple Bar

Currently showing an exhibition of Roland Hagenberg’s photos of Basquiat

Espresso Martini Fest

The Franciscan Well Brewpub in Cork teams up with Three Fools Coffee on November 22nd

Quibi

Short-form streaming platform coming in 2020

She Can

A new colouring book of female sports stars from The 42 and Chris Judge

Sustainable Fashion Dublin Flea Market

A monthly market-and-more at the Workman’s Club in Dublin starting on November 16th

WHAT’S NOT

Teeny beanies

Time to go big or go home with woolly hats

Dublin Airport confusion

Phantom gates and buses to other areas. Stress

Tap water

With increasing rainfall, are we to expect more boil-water notices?

Dublin 8 development

All hotels and student accommodation

CGI movie afterlife

Plans to resurrect James Dean in digital form have been rightly criticised

Standalone takeaway apps

A whole lot of downloading for one occasional meal

Nitelink

The first 24-hour bus routes take to the capital next month