The Index: What’s hot and what’s not this week?
Yes to an urban soil project in Cork, but no to designer AirPod cases
The Cork Urban Soil Project is ‘creating community through compost’. Photograph: thecusp.ie
What’s Hot
CUSP The Cork Urban Soil Project creating soil from compostable waste
PROTEST! at Imma Derek Jarman retrospective beginning next week
Beau Vino A new wine bar in Castleknock in Dublin
The Curious Works of Roger Doyle Documentary on the godfather of Irish electronica
Class Excellent play by Iseult Golden and David Horan on a nationwide tour this month
Opening Ceremony’s Chinatown tote The perfect vinyl shopping bag
Wicklow Wolf Moonlight A non-alcoholic hoppy ale
What’s Not
Foie gras Now banned in New York
Designer AirPod cases Do you really need a micro Louis Vuitton case for headphones?
Speed watching Netflix testing a feature for people to speed up TV shows and films
The Marker The Dublin hotel is changing its name. What’s wrong with The Marker?
Floor-length puffer jackets Unless your workplace is a pitch
Venue hire costs Bars, restaurants – why are they through the roof in the capital?
TikTok time-wasting Step away from the phone