The Index: What’s hot and what’s not this week?

Yes to an urban soil project in Cork, but no to designer AirPod cases

The Cork Urban Soil Project is ‘creating community through compost’. Photograph: thecusp.ie

What’s Hot

CUSP The Cork Urban Soil Project creating soil from compostable waste

PROTEST! at Imma Derek Jarman retrospective beginning next week

Beau Vino A new wine bar in Castleknock in Dublin

The Curious Works of Roger Doyle Documentary on the godfather of Irish electronica

Class Excellent play by Iseult Golden and David Horan on a nationwide tour this month

Opening Ceremony’s Chinatown tote The perfect vinyl shopping bag

Wicklow Wolf Moonlight A non-alcoholic hoppy ale

What’s Not

Foie gras Now banned in New York

Designer AirPod cases Do you really need a micro Louis Vuitton case for headphones?

Speed watching Netflix testing a feature for people to speed up TV shows and films

The Marker The Dublin hotel is changing its name. What’s wrong with The Marker?

Floor-length puffer jackets Unless your workplace is a pitch

Venue hire costs Bars, restaurants – why are they through the roof in the capital?

TikTok time-wasting Step away from the phone

