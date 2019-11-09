The Index: What’s hot and what’s not this week?

What’s Hot

CUSP The Cork Urban Soil Project creating soil from compostable waste



PROTEST! at Imma Derek Jarman retrospective beginning next week



Beau Vino A new wine bar in Castleknock in Dublin



The Curious Works of Roger Doyle Documentary on the godfather of Irish electronica



Class Excellent play by Iseult Golden and David Horan on a nationwide tour this month



Opening Ceremony’s Chinatown tote The perfect vinyl shopping bag



Wicklow Wolf Moonlight A non-alcoholic hoppy ale

What’s Not

Foie gras Now banned in New York



Designer AirPod cases Do you really need a micro Louis Vuitton case for headphones?



Speed watching Netflix testing a feature for people to speed up TV shows and films



The Marker The Dublin hotel is changing its name. What’s wrong with The Marker?



Floor-length puffer jackets Unless your workplace is a pitch



Venue hire costs Bars, restaurants – why are they through the roof in the capital?



TikTok time-wasting Step away from the phone