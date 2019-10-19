The Index: What’s hot and what’s not this week?

We love Brendan Gleeson as Trump, and big-star memoirs; Insta-interiors and commuting are leaving us cold

Elton John. His memoir, Me, is out now. Photograph: Laura Hutton/The Irish Times

What’s Hot

Lil Portie Caribbean pop-up restaurant at Two Fifty Square in Rathmines, Dublin

The South Westerlies A new Irish comedy-drama series currently filming

Ambush x Converse Yoon Ahn reinvents a winter boot

Piggy Bag The Legal Eagle in Dublin 7 is serving up a bag of chips, bacon dust, battered sausage, brawn fritter and black pudding

Memoirs So much choice right now: Elton John, Debbie Harry, Jonathan Van Ness, Demi Moore, Liz Phair

Blackberries A bumper year for Irish berries

Brendan Gleeson as Donald Trump An acting curveball no one expected

What’s Not

In-store branding The new Dover Street Parfums Market in Paris is starkly logo-shy

AirPods Two years on, they’re an accessory phenomenon, but ultimately another piece of silly e-waste

Insta-interiors Don’t be driven by scrollable trends, find your own style

Jared Leto How quickly his version of the Joker is forgotten

Commuting Forty per cent of Kildare commuters would take a pay cut to work closer to home

Issue-washing Celebs shouting out social issues as a PR exercise with little action behind the veneer

Pets outdoors The Halloween fireworks have started, so bring them inside

