The Index: What’s hot and what’s not this week?
We love Brendan Gleeson as Trump, and big-star memoirs; Insta-interiors and commuting are leaving us cold
Elton John. His memoir, Me, is out now. Photograph: Laura Hutton/The Irish Times
What’s Hot
Lil Portie Caribbean pop-up restaurant at Two Fifty Square in Rathmines, Dublin
The South Westerlies A new Irish comedy-drama series currently filming
Ambush x Converse Yoon Ahn reinvents a winter boot
Piggy Bag The Legal Eagle in Dublin 7 is serving up a bag of chips, bacon dust, battered sausage, brawn fritter and black pudding
Memoirs So much choice right now: Elton John, Debbie Harry, Jonathan Van Ness, Demi Moore, Liz Phair
Blackberries A bumper year for Irish berries
Brendan Gleeson as Donald Trump An acting curveball no one expected
What’s Not
In-store branding The new Dover Street Parfums Market in Paris is starkly logo-shy
AirPods Two years on, they’re an accessory phenomenon, but ultimately another piece of silly e-waste
Insta-interiors Don’t be driven by scrollable trends, find your own style
Jared Leto How quickly his version of the Joker is forgotten
Commuting Forty per cent of Kildare commuters would take a pay cut to work closer to home
Issue-washing Celebs shouting out social issues as a PR exercise with little action behind the veneer
Pets outdoors The Halloween fireworks have started, so bring them inside