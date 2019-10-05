The Index: What’s hot and what’s not this week?
The Goldfinch film is a big letdown but we love Ikea blue cheese and fake fur coats
Nicole Kidman and Ansel Elgort in The Goldfinch
WHAT’S HOT
Mamó
Jess D’Arcy and Killian Durkin’s new Howth restaurant
Carlow Autumn Walking Festival
Take a hike in Carlow this weekend
Ikea blue cheese
Delicious. Who knew?
A Dog Called Money
The stunning new PJ Harvey documentary by Irish photographer Seamus Murphy
I.NY Limerick
A festival of talks, music and club nights exploring the links between New York and Ireland, October 16th-20th
National Children’s Science Museum
The build will get under way next year, apparently
Fake fur coats
It’s going to be a Hustlers-inspired autumn
WHAT’S NOT
Forever 21
The fashion retailer has filed for bankruptcy
The Goldfinch
There are bombs, and then there’s the film adaptation of The Goldfinch film
Cheap Tex-Mex
Has the deli-counter-style inauthentic burrito had its day?
Wearable tech for dogs
A sure sign of losing the run of yourself
Social media’s creative impact
Sucks dopamine and wastes time
Liquid nitrogen
A food and drink trend that needs to evaporate
Street wellies
It’s only raining, not day three of Electric Picnic