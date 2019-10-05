The Index: What’s hot and what’s not this week?

The Goldfinch film is a big letdown but we love Ikea blue cheese and fake fur coats

Nicole Kidman and Ansel Elgort in The Goldfinch

WHAT’S HOT

Mamó

Jess D’Arcy and Killian Durkin’s new Howth restaurant 

Carlow Autumn Walking Festival

Take a hike in Carlow this weekend

Ikea blue cheese

Delicious. Who knew?

A Dog Called Money

The stunning new PJ Harvey documentary by Irish photographer Seamus Murphy

I.NY Limerick

A festival of talks, music and club nights exploring the links between New York and Ireland, October 16th-20th

National Children’s Science Museum 

The build will get under way next year, apparently 

Fake fur coats

It’s going to be a Hustlers-inspired autumn 

WHAT’S NOT

Forever 21

The fashion retailer has filed for bankruptcy 

The Goldfinch

There are bombs, and then there’s the film adaptation of The Goldfinch film

Cheap Tex-Mex

Has the deli-counter-style inauthentic burrito had its day?

Wearable tech for dogs

A sure sign of losing the run of yourself

Social media’s creative impact

Sucks dopamine and wastes time

Liquid nitrogen

A food and drink trend that needs to evaporate

Street wellies

It’s only raining, not day three of Electric Picnic

