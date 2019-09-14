The Index: What’s hot and what’s not this week

Chris O’Dowd is great in a new BBC comedy series, but we’re feeling the autumn chill in our bones

Rosamund Pike and Chris O’Dowd star in State of the Union on BBC Two, Sundays. Photograph: BBC

Rosamund Pike and Chris O’Dowd star in State of the Union on BBC Two, Sundays. Photograph: BBC

 

What’s Hot

State of the Union New BBC comedy starring Chris O’Dowd and Rosamund Pike

e-Beetle The Volkswagen classic is going electric 

Decent Sandwich The cult pop-up sandwich stall (lasagna toasties!) at Eatyard in Dublin

Aspects Festival The Bangor literary festival being opened by Michael Longley next week

Mokuhanga Masterclass Artist-in-residence at The Model in Sligo Kate MacDonagh’s Japanese printmaking workshop 

Ellius Grace Dublin photographer who has made a stunning new video for Dublin folk band Lankum

Hen’s Teeth The Fade Street art and lifestyle store is fundraising on Kickstarter for a new cultural space in Dublin 8 

What’s Not

Prada water bottles Why pay €60-plus for a branded stainless steel bottle?

Autumn chill Feeling it in our bones

Colonial chic The interior of Dublin’s new Indian restaurant Doolally references the Raj. Awkward

Brexit-addled The mental stress of keeping up with Brexit chaos  

Factory roofs on houses Why do so many contemporary social housing designs have asymmetrical pitched roofs?

Bucket hats Festival season is over – time to retire them

Cactus overload A millennial fave, but overdone in the home

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.