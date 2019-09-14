The Index: What’s hot and what’s not this week
Chris O’Dowd is great in a new BBC comedy series, but we’re feeling the autumn chill in our bones
Rosamund Pike and Chris O’Dowd star in State of the Union on BBC Two, Sundays. Photograph: BBC
What’s Hot
State of the Union New BBC comedy starring Chris O’Dowd and Rosamund Pike
e-Beetle The Volkswagen classic is going electric
Decent Sandwich The cult pop-up sandwich stall (lasagna toasties!) at Eatyard in Dublin
Aspects Festival The Bangor literary festival being opened by Michael Longley next week
Mokuhanga Masterclass Artist-in-residence at The Model in Sligo Kate MacDonagh’s Japanese printmaking workshop
Ellius Grace Dublin photographer who has made a stunning new video for Dublin folk band Lankum
Hen’s Teeth The Fade Street art and lifestyle store is fundraising on Kickstarter for a new cultural space in Dublin 8
What’s Not
Prada water bottles Why pay €60-plus for a branded stainless steel bottle?
Autumn chill Feeling it in our bones
Colonial chic The interior of Dublin’s new Indian restaurant Doolally references the Raj. Awkward
Brexit-addled The mental stress of keeping up with Brexit chaos
Factory roofs on houses Why do so many contemporary social housing designs have asymmetrical pitched roofs?
Bucket hats Festival season is over – time to retire them
Cactus overload A millennial fave, but overdone in the home