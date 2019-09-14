The Index: What’s hot and what’s not this week

What’s Hot

State of the Union New BBC comedy starring Chris O’Dowd and Rosamund Pike

e-Beetle The Volkswagen classic is going electric

Decent Sandwich The cult pop-up sandwich stall (lasagna toasties!) at Eatyard in Dublin

Aspects Festival The Bangor literary festival being opened by Michael Longley next week

Mokuhanga Masterclass Artist-in-residence at The Model in Sligo Kate MacDonagh’s Japanese printmaking workshop

Ellius Grace Dublin photographer who has made a stunning new video for Dublin folk band Lankum

Hen’s Teeth The Fade Street art and lifestyle store is fundraising on Kickstarter for a new cultural space in Dublin 8

What’s Not

Prada water bottles Why pay €60-plus for a branded stainless steel bottle?

Autumn chill Feeling it in our bones

Colonial chic The interior of Dublin’s new Indian restaurant Doolally references the Raj. Awkward

Brexit-addled The mental stress of keeping up with Brexit chaos

Factory roofs on houses Why do so many contemporary social housing designs have asymmetrical pitched roofs?

Bucket hats Festival season is over – time to retire them

Cactus overload A millennial fave, but overdone in the home