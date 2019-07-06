The Index: What’s hot and what’s not this week?
Tree-free toilet paper and the Galway Film Fleadh are up, eating octopus is down
WHAT’S HOT
Kim Gordon at IMMA
A concert on July 27th to accompany her exhibition
My Goodness
This Cork crew are making some of the best vegan food around
King Kong Company
A triumph at Body & Soul, next stop All Together Now
Bumboo
Tree-free luxury toilet paper – you’ll be hearing more about this trend
What We Do In The Shadows
Hilarious and surreal TV series about vampires in NYC
Galway Film Fleadh
Kicks off on Tuesday
Ibiza: The Silent Movie
Upcoming Julien Temple film about the history of the island
WHAT’S NOT
Kim Kardashian’s Body Collection
Good luck removing an entire body’s worth of foundation after a night out
Festival pint prices
Increasingly, unforgivably expensive
Gucci shell suits
If you’re going to wear one, stick to the classics
Eating octopus
The more we learn about their intelligence, the less ethical cooking them is
Thinkspot
Jordan Peterson’s new online platform – one to avoid
Ryan Murphy overload
A new Netflix adaptation, The Prom, is on the way
Signage clutter
Feels like it’s getting worse now that tourist season is year-round