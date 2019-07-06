The Index: What’s hot and what’s not this week?

Tree-free toilet paper and the Galway Film Fleadh are up, eating octopus is down

Eating octopus: The more we learn about their intelligence, the less ethical cooking them is. Photograph: iStock

WHAT’S HOT

Kim Gordon at IMMA
A concert on July 27th to accompany her exhibition

My Goodness
This Cork crew are making some of the best vegan food around

King Kong Company
A triumph at Body & Soul, next stop All Together Now

Bumboo
Tree-free luxury toilet paper – you’ll be hearing more about this trend

What We Do In The Shadows
Hilarious and surreal TV series about vampires in NYC

Galway Film Fleadh
Kicks off on Tuesday

Ibiza: The Silent Movie
Upcoming Julien Temple film about the history of the island

WHAT’S NOT

Kim Kardashian’s Body Collection
Good luck removing an entire body’s worth of foundation after a night out

Festival pint prices
Increasingly, unforgivably expensive

Gucci shell suits
If you’re going to wear one, stick to the classics

Eating octopus
The more we learn about their intelligence, the less ethical cooking them is

Thinkspot
Jordan Peterson’s new online platform – one to avoid

Ryan Murphy overload
A new Netflix adaptation, The Prom, is on the way

Signage clutter
Feels like it’s getting worse now that tourist season is year-round

