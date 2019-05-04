The Index: What’s hot and what’s not this week

WHAT’S HOT

Bonobo

In a city short on beer gardens, this new D7 bar hits the right outdoor note

Someone Great

Easy, breezy and smart Netflix bubblegum cinema

The Bakery by the Cupcake Bloke

Graham Herterich’s bakery in Rialto, Dublin 8, is winning new fans thanks to fancy jambons

White jeans

The jeans of 2019

Fraudertainment

From Fyre Festival docs to the Theranos saga, stories of fraud are the new true crime obsessions

The Virtues

The Channel 4 Shane Meadows series set in Ireland is scored by PJ Harvey

Kerrygold yogurt

Big in Germany. Why can’t we have it here?

WHAT’S NOT

17%

The very gloomy figure Dublin rents are set to rise by 2021, according to Savills

Poster bores

The same circular discussion every time a vote comes around

Fan wars

Don’t like something? Like something? Don’t like that someone likes something? Give it a rest!

Scissors as cutlery

Cutting pizza is fine for the kitchen, but not for the table

Bond 25

Fraught with delays and crew changes

Mocktails at cocktail prices

Would be great if the price could match the low-alcohol content

Greta Thunberg haters

Congrats, you’re being mean to a teenager trying to make a difference