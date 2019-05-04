The Index: What’s hot and what’s not this week

White jeans and fraudertainment are up, scissors as cutlery and dear mocktails are down

Mocktails: Would be great if the price could match the low alcohol content. Photograph: iStock

Mocktails: Would be great if the price could match the low alcohol content. Photograph: iStock

 

WHAT’S HOT

Bonobo
In a city short on beer gardens, this new D7 bar hits the right outdoor note

Someone Great
Easy, breezy and smart Netflix bubblegum cinema  

The Bakery by the Cupcake Bloke
Graham Herterich’s bakery in Rialto, Dublin 8, is winning new fans thanks to fancy jambons

White jeans
The jeans of 2019  

Fraudertainment 
From Fyre Festival docs to the Theranos saga, stories of fraud are the new true crime obsessions

The Virtues
The Channel 4 Shane Meadows series set in Ireland is scored by PJ Harvey

Kerrygold yogurt
Big in Germany. Why can’t we have it here?

WHAT’S NOT

17%
The very gloomy figure Dublin rents are set to rise by 2021, according to Savills

Poster bores
The same circular discussion every time a vote comes around 

Fan wars
Don’t like something? Like something? Don’t like that someone likes something? Give it a rest!

Scissors as cutlery
Cutting pizza is fine for the kitchen, but not for the table

Bond 25
Fraught with delays and crew changes

Mocktails at cocktail prices
Would be great if the price could match the low-alcohol content 

Greta Thunberg haters
Congrats, you’re being mean to a teenager trying to make a difference

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.