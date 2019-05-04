The Index: What’s hot and what’s not this week
White jeans and fraudertainment are up, scissors as cutlery and dear mocktails are down
Mocktails: Would be great if the price could match the low alcohol content. Photograph: iStock
WHAT’S HOT
Bonobo
In a city short on beer gardens, this new D7 bar hits the right outdoor note
Someone Great
Easy, breezy and smart Netflix bubblegum cinema
The Bakery by the Cupcake Bloke
Graham Herterich’s bakery in Rialto, Dublin 8, is winning new fans thanks to fancy jambons
White jeans
The jeans of 2019
Fraudertainment
From Fyre Festival docs to the Theranos saga, stories of fraud are the new true crime obsessions
The Virtues
The Channel 4 Shane Meadows series set in Ireland is scored by PJ Harvey
Kerrygold yogurt
Big in Germany. Why can’t we have it here?
WHAT’S NOT
17%
The very gloomy figure Dublin rents are set to rise by 2021, according to Savills
Poster bores
The same circular discussion every time a vote comes around
Fan wars
Don’t like something? Like something? Don’t like that someone likes something? Give it a rest!
Scissors as cutlery
Cutting pizza is fine for the kitchen, but not for the table
Bond 25
Fraught with delays and crew changes
Mocktails at cocktail prices
Would be great if the price could match the low-alcohol content
Greta Thunberg haters
Congrats, you’re being mean to a teenager trying to make a difference