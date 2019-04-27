The Index: What’s hot and what’s not this week

WHAT’S HOT

Eastbound

A music festival of emerging artists happening across Dublin city from May 7th

Yola Mezcal

The female-owned mezcal brand on the up

The Face

The much-loved magazine is returning in print this autumn

Coffee Conversation

It’s €5 for coffee and chats about paintings with a curator or guest speaker at the Hugh Lane in Dublin

The Forty Something Man

Relatable style tips at thefortysomethingman.com

Ruffage

New practical guide to vegetables cookbook by Abra Berens

Recyclable shoes

Adidas’s glue-free Futurecraft Loop running shoe is fully recyclable

WHAT’S NOT

High-end toothpaste

Activated charcoal and flavoured toothpaste from brands charging plenty for the trend

The headband

Everyone from Lana Del Rey to Alexa Chung has bolstered its return, but it makes us feel like we’re back in school

Royal baby watchers

Find a better hobby

Tech bro diets

Weekend fasts and single-daily-meal diets isn’t “bio-hacking”, it’s verging on a disorder

The FAI

Needs to get its house in order

Crazy sweet concoctions

Cafes are still piling on the whipped cream and sugar accessories for desserts made purely for Instagram

Amazon drone delivery

Wing, an Alphabet company, has beaten Amazon to the punch in Australia