The Index: What’s hot and what’s not this week
Recyclable trainers and mezcal are up, headbands and overdone desserts are down
WHAT’S HOT
Eastbound
A music festival of emerging artists happening across Dublin city from May 7th
Yola Mezcal
The female-owned mezcal brand on the up
The Face
The much-loved magazine is returning in print this autumn
Coffee Conversation
It’s €5 for coffee and chats about paintings with a curator or guest speaker at the Hugh Lane in Dublin
The Forty Something Man
Relatable style tips at thefortysomethingman.com
Ruffage
New practical guide to vegetables cookbook by Abra Berens
Recyclable shoes
Adidas’s glue-free Futurecraft Loop running shoe is fully recyclable
WHAT’S NOT
High-end toothpaste
Activated charcoal and flavoured toothpaste from brands charging plenty for the trend
The headband
Everyone from Lana Del Rey to Alexa Chung has bolstered its return, but it makes us feel like we’re back in school
Royal baby watchers
Find a better hobby
Tech bro diets
Weekend fasts and single-daily-meal diets isn’t “bio-hacking”, it’s verging on a disorder
The FAI
Needs to get its house in order
Crazy sweet concoctions
Cafes are still piling on the whipped cream and sugar accessories for desserts made purely for Instagram
Amazon drone delivery
Wing, an Alphabet company, has beaten Amazon to the punch in Australia