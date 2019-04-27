The Index: What’s hot and what’s not this week

Recyclable trainers and mezcal are up, headbands and overdone desserts are down

Cafes are still piling on the whipped cream and sugar accessories for desserts made purely for Instagram. Photograph: iStock

WHAT’S HOT

Eastbound
A music festival of emerging artists happening across Dublin city from May 7th

Yola Mezcal
The female-owned mezcal brand on the up

The Face
The much-loved magazine is returning in print this autumn

Coffee Conversation
It’s €5 for coffee and chats about paintings with a curator or guest speaker at the Hugh Lane in Dublin

The Forty Something Man
Relatable style tips at thefortysomethingman.com  

Ruffage
New practical guide to vegetables cookbook by Abra Berens

Recyclable shoes
Adidas’s glue-free Futurecraft Loop running shoe is fully recyclable 

WHAT’S NOT

High-end toothpaste
Activated charcoal and flavoured toothpaste from brands charging plenty for the trend

The headband
Everyone from Lana Del Rey to Alexa Chung has bolstered its return, but it makes us feel like we’re back in school

Royal baby watchers
Find a better hobby

Tech bro diets
Weekend fasts and single-daily-meal diets isn’t “bio-hacking”, it’s verging on a disorder

The FAI
Needs to get its house in order

Crazy sweet concoctions
Amazon drone delivery
Wing, an Alphabet company, has beaten Amazon to the punch in Australia

