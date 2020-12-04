The gift of beauty: What are the experts using this Christmas?

Ireland’s beauty insiders have shared their top picks for Christmas gifts this year . . .

Karen Constantine

Beauty expert @lovelygirlybits

L’Occitane Classic Beauty advent calendar, €63

L’Occitane Luxury Beauty advent calendar, €115

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Look, €210

“I feel like this year we’re going to look forward to and enjoy the build-up to Christmas. Each December, the L’Occitane advent calendars put a smile on my face without fail. There are two every year – the Classic Beauty advent calendar and the Luxury Beauty advent calendar – and both get two thumbs up from me. Not only are they beautiful, but they’re a great way of trying out 24 L’Occitane products without having to buy full-sized versions. And . . . what’s Christmas without a bit of sparkle? The queen of all things sparklicious is none other than Charlotte Tilbury. The Pillow Talk Look comes in light, medium and intense, so choose whichever one would suit your skin tone. Each set contains everything you need to achieve the full Pillow Talk look from cheeks to eyes to lips and comes with a free make-up bag and mini Magic Cream.”

“I don’t have a lady in my life who wouldn’t be over the moon with a Chanel fragrance this Christmas,” says Niamh O’Sullivan.

Niamh O’Sullivan

Beauty and lifestyle influencer

Chanel Coco Madamoiselle L’Eau Privée, €109

Laura Mercier Soufflé Body Crème, €73

“I don’t have a lady in my life who wouldn’t be over the moon with a Chanel fragrance this Christmas. It’s classic, fail-safe and gorgeously packaged. The Chanel Coco Mademoiselle L’Eau Privée is a new version of the classic Coco Mademoiselle scent this season, and one that is not just for the evening time, in my opinion. A complementing body moisturiser goes a long way when it comes to gifting perfume – it’s the perfect way to help your scent go the extra mile in terms of being long-lasting. Speaking of body moisturisers, the Laura Mercier Soufflé Body Crème has to be one of the most indulgent body creams I’ve ever used. My favourite scent is the Ambre Vanillé and it can be used in place of a perfume, it’s that fragrant and long-lasting. ”

“Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair has a magical ability to heal and repair the skin while you sleep,” says Simone Gannon.

Simone Gannon

Beauty influencer @simonescribes

Max Benjamin Sleep Tight natural pillow mist, €30

Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair, from €67.88

“What to buy for the person who has everything? The gift of a perfect night’s sleep, of course. Created and handmade in Wicklow, Sleep Tight pillow mist is what I’m buying for everyone I know this Christmas. It’s 100 per cent natural, suitable for everyone in the family and contains an instantly-soothing blend of chamomile and lavender that will have you out like a light in minutes. Next up? Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair because of its magical ability to heal and repair the skin while you sleep. Buy it for your mum, buy it for your sister, buy it for your best friend – but most importantly, buy it for yourself.”

The packaging on Voya products is recycled and recyclable or biodegradable.

Sarah Tansey

Model @tansey_sarah

Voya Unwind bathing bundle, €73

“I love the look of the Voya Unwind bathing bundle. Voya is an Irish company based in Sligo who focus on seaweed-based products. All of their products are cruelty-free and I love that their packaging is recycled and recyclable or biodegradable. The bundle includes their seaweed bath – seaweed that rehydrates in the bath and sea salt – nourishing body oil and their scented travel candle. I think this sounds like it would make for a relaxing spa experience at home. If they’re not a bath person one of their candles would also make a stunning gift – the Cedarwood and Bergamot is divine.”

Graff Lesedi La Rona eau de parfum “smells like lounging on a yacht somewhere off the Côte d’Azur while you’re served champagne,” says Lorna Claire Weightman.

Lorna Claire Weightman

Fashion, beauty and lifestyle influencer @stylisleirl

La Mer Concentrate, €167.23

Graff Lesedi La Rona eau de parfum, €299

“There is something that conjures up luxury even by hearing the words ‘La Mer’. This decadent product is on my wish list always; its basis is the La Mer Miracle Broth, an elixir that helps the skin renew, hydrate and repair. It’s just magical! I think it’s a remedy too. Anytime my skin is sore, red or wind-bitten, I use this and it is almost an instant cure. Likewise, Graff Lesedi La Rona eau de parfum. Graff are known for their diamonds but equally now, for their fragrances. This scent smells like lounging on a yacht somewhere off the Côte d’Azur while you’re served champagne.”

Sabrina Hill

Owner of Kopper Hair @superstylesabby

Neostrata Enlighten Illuminating Serum, €44.05

“For me, first up is a skin analysis with the beauty queen herself the Skin Nerd. It’s a complete must for a gift. Having had one recently, it’s completely changed my skin routine for the better. Second is Neostrata beauty sets. They are an award-winning Irish beauty company and I love their brightening and illuminating serum.”

“If you have a glam teen in your life and you’re looking to gain cool points, this is the gift for you,” says Gemma Leigh.

Gemma Leigh

Makeup artist @gemmale_

Irish brand Bellamianta tanning products

“Let’s face it, we Irish love our tan and there are always a few nice sets released during the festive season. Irish brand Bellamianta have all your bases covered here from prep to tanning, bronzing and even removal. If you have a glam teen in your life and you’re looking to gain cool points, this is the gift for you. These are limited, though, and, with a saving of €80, should fly out – so snap them up when you see them.”

Bellamianta Bella Babes gift set, €49.99