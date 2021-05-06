The Big 500: Women’s Podcast celebrates 500 episodes with Older & Bolder event

The Irish Times Women’s Podcast is celebrating 500 episodes with a live event this evening. Older & Bolder will see women aged between 19 and 81 gather for a live recording of the podcast, sharing stories about the joys and challenges of ageing at every stage of life.

Women taking part include the broadcaster Olivia O’Leary, the TV presenter Angela Scanlon, the mother-and-baby home survivor Rosemary Adaser, the comedian Allie O’Rourke, the Traveller and writer Rosaleen McDonagh and the Irish Times columnist Hilary Fannin.

Presented by hosts Róisín Ingle and Kathy Sheridan in front of a live audience on Facebook and Zoom, Older & Bolder is a celebration of the award-winning Irish podcast, which was launched in 2015.

Since then the podcast has welcomed guests from Ireland and all over the world, including Marian Keyes, Caitlin Moran, Sarah Cooper, Sinéad O’Connor, Samantha Power, Emma Dabiri, Rupi Kaur, Mary McAleese, Amy Huberman, Margaret Atwood and Mona Eltahawy.

“We are thrilled to have reached this podcast milestone,” says Kathy Sheridan, who is also an Irish Times columnist. “Over the years we’ve covered issues that concern and engage women around the world, from abortion to FGM, from the pay gap to women in politics, from incredible Irish women to the joy of orgasms. There have been tears, laughter and lots of learning along the way. Here’s to 500 more episodes”.

You can join the 500th-episode celebration and watch the Older & Bolder event here at 7pm on Thursday, May 6th. Attendees will also be in with a chance to win spot prizes from Brown Thomas.