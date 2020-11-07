Tell us about your Covid hero

Here at The Irish Times we would like to help honour people who have selflessly helped others over the course of the pandemic.

There are lovely, kind people out there and we would like to celebrate at least some of them in our paper. They could be neighbours, friends, adults, children, carers, nurses, doctors, postal workers, shop assistants, teachers, cleaners, drivers, businesspeople, gardaí, charity workers, volunteers, artists or activists who have gone above and beyond for people in their communities.

Tell us your story

There are lots of ways people can be kind. We would like our readers to nominate people who they feel have made a big difference to others during this strange and difficult year.

So, if you have someone in mind, please tell us who they are, what they do and write a short paragraph about why they should be featured as a Covid Hero.

Just can fill out the form below or write to The Irish Times Magazine, Tara St, Dublin 2. The closing date is November 30th.