Shoppers stockpile food ahead of Storm Emma

Major supermarket chains are increasing supplies of bread and other essential foodstuffs amid evidence of widespread panic-buying in advance of Storm Emma.

Shoppers across the country reported difficulties in buying food items due to a massive increase in demand sparked by the prospect of extreme weather later this week.

Tesco Ireland said its stores have been very busy as customers stock up on core grocery essentials in advance of the adverse weather due to hit Ireland in the coming days.

The Irish definition of a crisis -

No bread or milk in Aldi tonight#BeastFromTheEast pic.twitter.com/N3VJkkAHwo — Elaine Byrne (@ElaineByrne) February 26, 2018

Looks like Dublin intends to enjoy #BeastFromTheEast anyway. The queue now in @53degreesnorth Carrickmines pic.twitter.com/UEUnlEUQsE — patrice harrington (@patriceharr) February 26, 2018

“We’re working closely with suppliers to ensure we’ve extra stocks in stores tomorrow to cater for customers who may be doing their weekly shop early,” a spokesman said.

The company said it has worked with its suppliers to ensure a 20 per cent increase in availability of fresh bread and is also increasing the number of in-store bakes to satisfy higher customer demand. “We’re also increasing stock levels of fresh produce, including milk, with extra deliveries arriving this evening and throughout tomorrow.”

Tesco said it would encourage people to check in on elderly or vulnerable neighbours to ensure that they have sufficient essential items for the coming days. The company is working with its partner FoodCloud to organise contingency plans for the 300 community groups that it supports with donations of surplus food, in case they have difficulty collecting supplies.

The massive demand for food supplies has left other shoppers bemused; many took to Twitter on Monday to bemoan the empty shelves that greeted them when they visited their local shop.