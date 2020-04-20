Share your story: Have you cancelled your wedding?

The Irish Times would like to share your stories, the good and the bad, the happy and the sad

Many thousands of Irish couples have seen their 2020 wedding plans thrown into disarray as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Photograph: iStock

Many thousands of Irish couples have seen their 2020 wedding plans thrown into disarray as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Photograph: iStock

 

Many thousands of Irish couples have seen their 2020 wedding plans thrown into disarray as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Plans carefully drawn up - sometimes over many years - have had to be discarded as hotels closed and restrictions were imposed preventing gatherings of any size.

Deposits for weddings at home and abroad have been lost, dates have been scrapped and travel plans have been left up in the air. Hotels, suddenly deprived of any source of income, have frantically sought to accommodate couples by offering to reschedule wedding parties for dates far into the future when they hope things will have returned to normal. Whatever normal will look like when the crisis lifts.

Then there are the photographers, the musicians, the hairdressers, the make-up artists, the florists and the cake makers and all the others who offer wedding services who have seen their livelihoods disappear into the fog of uncertainty almost overnight.

But with all the bad news there have been some good news stories too and there have been couples who have re-imagined their dream days and still managed to say I do, albeit in ways they would never have envisioned as the new year bells chimed just a few months ago.

Share your story: Have you cancelled your wedding?

The Irish Times would like to share your stories, the good and the bad, the happy and the sad. If you are a bride, a groom, a best man or a bridesmaid or any one of the many others who are associated with the marriage business in Ireland and would like to tell a story of hardship or happiness in the face of adversity we would love to hear from you.

You can share your story (max 400 words) using this form.

Please include a photograph to go with your submission, ideally of the couple.

Don’t forget to tell us about yourselves - where the couple are both from, where you live now, what you both do, how you met, and your wedding plans.

A selection of responses may be published on irishtimes.com and in the Magazine.

Thank you.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.