Pumpkin carving competition: Send us your snaps to win a camera

Get your carve on: We want to see your scariest and quirkiest creations
 

This year it’s all about the “Trumpkin” - a Halloween pumpkin carved to look like the face of the US president. We can’t think of a more frightening creation than that, but if you can, we want to see it.

Scary, quirky, funny or cute - whatever way you are carving your autumn veg this Halloween, send us your pics using the form below. Our favourite creation will win an Irish Times goodie bag, containing a brand new Lumix digital camera. Bonus points will be given for quirky captions.

Send us your pumpkin pics

A selection of the best pics will be published in an online gallery on irishtimes.com in the run up to Halloween.

The closing date for entries is 2pm on October 31st.

Terms and conditions apply.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.