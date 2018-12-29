Photographs of 2018: Life

Barry Mottershead, originally from South Africa, and a Sligo resident for the past 12 years, tackles the first big winter swell of the surfing season (above) at Mullaghmore, Co Sligo, in November. International riders from Hawaii, Brazil and the United States took to the waters 1km off Mullaghmore Head.

Tadgh Boddy, from Limerick, cooling down with friends in June at the Pollock Holes in Kilkee, Co Clare.

Photograph: Alan Place

Thomas, Anna, Demelia and Declan jnr Ward at St Mary’s halting site in Finglas, in Dublin, in June.

Photograph: Tom Honan

Nine-year-old Dermot O’Neill, from Clontarf in Dublin, reaches for master flyer Andrew Beattie’s giant whale kite on Dollymount Strand in June, during Dublin Kite Festival.

Photograph Nick Bradshaw

Rough sleepers in central Dublin. The hot summer meant some could go without their sleeping bags, exposed to the ground.

Photograph: Enda O’Dowd

Thrills in July as the carnival comes to Bray, Co Wicklow.

Photograph: Cyril Byrne

Damien Grey, chef-patron of the Michelin-starred Heron & Grey restaurant in Blackrock, Co Dublin (centre), foraging on Killiney Hill in April with Ailish O’Neill, front of house; Roisin Dillon, chef; and Jozef Radacovsky, sous chef.

Photograph: Brenda Fitzsimons

Communion girls Emma McAuley, Ava Byrne, Hayden Delvin, Nicole Clinton, Emily Boylan, Laila Glynn and Teggan McGlynn, with Sean Rooney, at Ringsend and Irishtown community centre May Day parade.

Photograph: Tom Honan

The Indian Society of Trinity College Dublin hosted the festival of Holi on the university’s Front Square in March.