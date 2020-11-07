‘You can’t end a relationship with someone by climbing out the window’

Someone’s posted another video of wedding-day fails – basically a collection of unfortunate brides who either trip, slip, or, by some other means, snot themselves while walking up the aisle. Me and Honor have spent hundreds of hours laughing at these since the first lockdown. Sorcha’s right, it’s possibly immature, but then as my daughter reminds her, “So is marriage”.

Anyway, I knock on her door and I go, “Honor, this one throws up on her mother-in-law’s lap, then faints and takes out a string quartet while they’re playing, I’m pretty sure, Bruno Mors?”