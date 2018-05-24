Women’s Podcast: Reflecting on the campaign, on Referendum Eve

“The Eighth was a pre-emptive strike against women’s liberation in this country.”

On Referendum Eve, legal expert Professor Fiona de Londras reflects on the campaign with Kathy Sheridan, on the latest episode of the Women’s Podcast.

Also joining the conversation: Dr Rhona Mahony, fresh from her rounds at the National Maternity Hospital on Holles Street, and acclaimed American journalist Katha Pollitt, author of, Pro: Reclaiming Abortion Rights, who has been in Ireland for the past week to cover the referendum for The Nation.

But first, after an editorial in today’s The Irish Times calling for a repeal of the Eighth Amendment, Tara Flynn puts words to The Women’s Podcast’s view on the referendum.

