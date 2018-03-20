What’s making you smile on International Day of Happiness? Deactivating Facebook

We asked what was making you #IrishTimesHappy on this International Day of Happiness and here are your responses

The #VotesForWomen pageant which was part of the St Patrick’s Day parade made a lot of people happy

The #VotesForWomen pageant which was part of the St Patrick’s Day parade made a lot of people happy

 

Arrived home after my first weekend working in 7 months after months of quite a serious illness (Not life-threatening, just debilitating) to find my wife and daughters sitting on couches watching The Princess Diaries. The dog has a welcome kiss for me and all is normal – Damian @damianobrien

An Italian man called Mauro and smoked vegan cheese slices – Elizabeth @elizabethmoy

A good hot cup of tea (in a teacup with a saucer) after a chilly walk – Laura @loorakennedy

Hanging out the washing, deactivating Facebook account, homemade bread baking, farming on a sunny day – Anne @galinwellies

When your cat decides to join you and the dogs on a hike and it slows the world down and nothing else matters – Deirdre @deirdremurphy01

I’m returning to work tomorrow after 10 weeks out sick. Ain’t no stroke gonna strike me down. #notonthescrapheapyet – Rosie @rosietrouble

Pet hair vacuum cleaners and lint rollers – Tara @taraflynn

I’m happy that it’s no longer snowing and things might be brightening up. I’m happy I’m finally getting my new wheelchair on Thursday – Kevin

The thought of being back in Dublin to see family and friends in a few months – @ballyshonagnz

A cuppa tea, a hot shower after three days on the road, and blue skies outside – it’s so bloody nice to see clear blue skies – Emma @elangfordmusic

