What’s making you smile on International Day of Happiness? Deactivating Facebook
We asked what was making you #IrishTimesHappy on this International Day of Happiness and here are your responses
The #VotesForWomen pageant which was part of the St Patrick’s Day parade made a lot of people happy
Arrived home after my first weekend working in 7 months after months of quite a serious illness (Not life-threatening, just debilitating) to find my wife and daughters sitting on couches watching The Princess Diaries. The dog has a welcome kiss for me and all is normal – Damian @damianobrien
.@roisiningle #InternationalDayofHappiness2018 #IrishTimesHappy My #FreedomMachine and all the 99 wonderful women with me on our pageant! @DublinCyclingCampaign #VotesforWomen #Vótáil100 pic.twitter.com/bkoIgJRipM— Donna Cooney (@donna_cooney1) March 20, 2018
An Italian man called Mauro and smoked vegan cheese slices – Elizabeth @elizabethmoy
My dad (Pat)- who never sits still! Here he is cutting up blocks for my sister while his son snaps him 😁 (I did help!) #IrishTimesHappy pic.twitter.com/SzRT9G1uE1— Paul Dunphy Esquire (@pauldunphy) March 20, 2018
A good hot cup of tea (in a teacup with a saucer) after a chilly walk – Laura @loorakennedy
Hanging out the washing, deactivating Facebook account, homemade bread baking, farming on a sunny day – Anne @galinwellies
When your cat decides to join you and the dogs on a hike and it slows the world down and nothing else matters – Deirdre @deirdremurphy01
I’m returning to work tomorrow after 10 weeks out sick. Ain’t no stroke gonna strike me down. #notonthescrapheapyet – Rosie @rosietrouble
Pet hair vacuum cleaners and lint rollers – Tara @taraflynn
I’m happy that it’s no longer snowing and things might be brightening up. I’m happy I’m finally getting my new wheelchair on Thursday – Kevin
The thought of being back in Dublin to see family and friends in a few months – @ballyshonagnz
A cuppa tea, a hot shower after three days on the road, and blue skies outside – it’s so bloody nice to see clear blue skies – Emma @elangfordmusic