What's making you happy this week? Binge watching Stranger Things 2 and lots more

What's making you happy this week?
#IrishTimesHappy: you told us the things, big and small, that are putting smiles on your faces
What’s making you happy? Binge watching Stranger Things for one.
“I’m a graduate da”, telephone call from our son Barry on receiving his results from NUIG. A great day for him, his mum and dad – Oliver
Sitting in hospital beside my 92-yr-old mum, happy she is getting all the pain relief she needs as her life slowly draws to an end – Sile
Binge watching Stranger Things 2 on Netflix 🎃#IrishTimesHappy— The Purple Boots (@thepurpleboots) October 30, 2017
The goldfinches have come back to my garden after being away all summer (where do they go?!) #irishtimeshappy— Aoife Dare (@AoifeMayD) October 30, 2017
Three Mondays in a row on the Côte D’azur where all I’ve seen are blue, blue skies – Anne
