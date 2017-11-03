What's making you happy this week? Binge watching Stranger Things 2 and lots more

“I’m a graduate da”, telephone call from our son Barry on receiving his results from NUIG. A great day for him, his mum and dad – Oliver

Sitting in hospital beside my 92-yr-old mum, happy she is getting all the pain relief she needs as her life slowly draws to an end – Sile

Binge watching Stranger Things 2 on Netflix 🎃#IrishTimesHappy — The Purple Boots (@thepurpleboots) October 30, 2017

The goldfinches have come back to my garden after being away all summer (where do they go?!) #irishtimeshappy — Aoife Dare (@AoifeMayD) October 30, 2017

Three Mondays in a row on the Côte D’azur where all I’ve seen are blue, blue skies – Anne