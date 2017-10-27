What’s making you happy this week?
#IrishTimesHappy: you told us the things, big and small, that are putting smiles on your faces
What’s making me happy? “When the kids get on.”
Making me happy: “The drawings my kids did before school.”
It's Friday but what else is making you happy? Tell us by emailing happy@irishtimes.com or using #IrishTimesHappy on Twitter. This week's answers are below:
Lying here with my 12-week-old baby boy who’s asleep while all the big kids have gone to school. I should be tidying but . . . – @carcollins
Watching red squirrels stealing my walnuts – Vincent
Halloween scary chalk drawings my kids did before school this morning – @livdurnin
The contented look on my terrier Nelly’s face when she is getting her head stroked – Seán
When the kids get on – @UkiyoBar
The possibility of Eir restoring my internet connection after #StormOphelia. Because I believe in hope – @bibibaskin
I know there’s such a long way to go yet, but I’m happy about the huge positive steps I’ve seen towards women’s equality – @MirrorImagez
A sunbathing, meditating pile of lemurs at Dublin Zoo – Vanessa
Just opened the (official) invite to my eldest daughter’s wedding in Dec (we both cried) – @NursepollyRgn
Just collected a very generous donation for @HomelessPeriodD from the 5th-year students at St Mary’s, Glasnevin – @ClaireH