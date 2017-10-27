What’s making you happy this week?

It's Friday but what else is making you happy? Tell us by emailing happy@irishtimes.com or using #IrishTimesHappy on Twitter. This week's answers are below:

Lying here with my 12-week-old baby boy who’s asleep while all the big kids have gone to school. I should be tidying but . . . – @carcollins

Watching red squirrels stealing my walnuts – Vincent

Halloween scary chalk drawings my kids did before school this morning – @livdurnin

The contented look on my terrier Nelly’s face when she is getting her head stroked – Seán

When the kids get on – @UkiyoBar

The possibility of Eir restoring my internet connection after #StormOphelia. Because I believe in hope – @bibibaskin

I know there’s such a long way to go yet, but I’m happy about the huge positive steps I’ve seen towards women’s equality – @MirrorImagez

A sunbathing, meditating pile of lemurs at Dublin Zoo – Vanessa

Just opened the (official) invite to my eldest daughter’s wedding in Dec (we both cried) – @NursepollyRgn

Just collected a very generous donation for @HomelessPeriodD from the 5th-year students at St Mary’s, Glasnevin – @ClaireH