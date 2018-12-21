What’s making you happy? The end of chemo and sneezing babies
This is what’s making you #IrishTimesHappy this week
Sneezing newborn babies make us #IrishTimesHappy
This is what's making you happy this week ...
My newborn (pictured) when he does 6 sneezes in a row; the cuteness – Rach
Singing carols in St Patrick’s Cathedral. That’s when it really feels like Christmas for me – Dan
Our daughter coming home this morning. From University of Stirling, Scotland. For a month!
Cape Cod, good friends, my health, the beach, a new life here in the USA – Martha
I’m happy that I am in my last round of chemo and looking forward to Christmas with my gorgeous kids, who have been amazing. Merry Christmas! – Vanessa
I lost some weight and taking the size 16 clothes down from the attic is making me happy – Sheila