What’s making you happy? The end of chemo and sneezing babies

This is what’s making you happy this week ...

My newborn (pictured) when he does 6 sneezes in a row; the cuteness – Rach

Singing carols in St Patrick’s Cathedral. That’s when it really feels like Christmas for me – Dan

Our daughter coming home this morning. From University of Stirling, Scotland. For a month!

Cape Cod, good friends, my health, the beach, a new life here in the USA – Martha

I’m happy that I am in my last round of chemo and looking forward to Christmas with my gorgeous kids, who have been amazing. Merry Christmas! – Vanessa

I lost some weight and taking the size 16 clothes down from the attic is making me happy – Sheila