What’s making you happy? Stripy socks, U2 and a good lie-in
Here is what’s making you #IrishTimesHappy this week
I sent my mum some socks and she sent me the sweetest pictures of her wearing them. This made us both happy – Anna
An empty bucket of sweets and treats after being besieged by ghouls for another Halloween night – Ray
The boys being back in town. Loved seeing U2 in the 3Arena this week – Emily
A lie-in of a Monday morning makes me happy – Ursula