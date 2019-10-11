What’s making you happy? Sinéad O’Connor’s new band and feeding birds

Each week we ask what’s making Irish Times readers happy. You can join in by emailing happy@irishtimes.com or tweeting using #IrishTimesHappy. Here is a selection of the responses this week:

I rehearsed to day with my new band and they are f***ing incredible – Sinéad (O’Connor)

Sitting looking at the jungle in Koh Phangan having given myself a mid-life career break – Siobhán

Another 3 month post-chemo checkup went brilliantly, so I’m definitely #IrishTimesHappy – Elmarie

Met a nice guy in St Stephen’s Green who gave me food for the pigeons – Felicity

I’m happy because the next time I leave this maternity hospital it will be with my new baby – Cliodhna

Watching re-runs of Derry Girls – Clodagh