What’s making you happy? Rugby success, glorious gardening and going back to school

Here’s what is making Irish Times readers happy this week

What made Brian happy? Watching Ireland demolish Scotland in the Rugby World Cup in Japan. Photograph: Behrouz Mehri/AFP/Getty Images

What made Brian happy? Watching Ireland demolish Scotland in the Rugby World Cup in Japan. Photograph: Behrouz Mehri/AFP/Getty Images

 

Each week we ask what’s making Irish Times readers happy. You can join in by emailing happy@irishtimes.com or tweeting using #IrishTimesHappy. Here is a selection of the responses this week:

Demolishing last night’s sushi leftovers for breakfast and watching Ireland demolish Scotland in the Rugby World Cup in Japan – Brian

Fractured spine in June so today first day in three months I could do some gentle gardening in this glorious September sunshine. I love my country – The Story Queen

Forty-two years after sitting my Leaving Certificate, I’m starting a Digital Marketing academic course in Ballsbridge College, let’s go! – Michael

I’ve booked my gown for my MSc graduation in November, my brother starts a new job in mid October and Mum celebrates her 85th birthday at the end of September. Happy family makes me happy – Averil

Tell us what’s making you happy by emailing happy@irishtimes.com or using the hashtag #IrishTimesHappy on Twitter

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.