What’s making you happy? Rugby success, glorious gardening and going back to school
Here’s what is making Irish Times readers happy this week
What made Brian happy? Watching Ireland demolish Scotland in the Rugby World Cup in Japan. Photograph: Behrouz Mehri/AFP/Getty Images
Each week we ask what’s making Irish Times readers happy. You can join in by emailing happy@irishtimes.com or tweeting using #IrishTimesHappy. Here is a selection of the responses this week:
Demolishing last night’s sushi leftovers for breakfast and watching Ireland demolish Scotland in the Rugby World Cup in Japan – Brian
Fractured spine in June so today first day in three months I could do some gentle gardening in this glorious September sunshine. I love my country – The Story Queen
Forty-two years after sitting my Leaving Certificate, I’m starting a Digital Marketing academic course in Ballsbridge College, let’s go! – Michael
I’ve booked my gown for my MSc graduation in November, my brother starts a new job in mid October and Mum celebrates her 85th birthday at the end of September. Happy family makes me happy – Averil
