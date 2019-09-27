What’s making you happy? Rugby success, glorious gardening and going back to school

Each week we ask what’s making Irish Times readers happy. You can join in by emailing happy@irishtimes.com or tweeting using #IrishTimesHappy. Here is a selection of the responses this week:

Demolishing last night’s sushi leftovers for breakfast and watching Ireland demolish Scotland in the Rugby World Cup in Japan – Brian

Fractured spine in June so today first day in three months I could do some gentle gardening in this glorious September sunshine. I love my country – The Story Queen

Forty-two years after sitting my Leaving Certificate, I’m starting a Digital Marketing academic course in Ballsbridge College, let’s go! – Michael

I’ve booked my gown for my MSc graduation in November, my brother starts a new job in mid October and Mum celebrates her 85th birthday at the end of September. Happy family makes me happy – Averil

Tell us what’s making you happy by emailing happy@irishtimes.com or using the hashtag #IrishTimesHappy on Twitter