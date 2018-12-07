What’s making you happy? Putting up the Christmas tree and Kylie

Plus: Sitting by the fire and hanging the kids’ hand-made baubles
Joy to the world: Kylie Minogue. Photograph: Ian West/PA Wire

Joy to the world: Kylie Minogue. Photograph: Ian West/PA Wire

 

Sitting by the fire on a wet, cold Friday evening reading the Irish Times, candles lit, looking forward to a glass of wine and a lazy Saturday after a busy week is making me happy – Liz

The smell of our Christmas tree and hanging all the old favourite baubles, including the ones the kids made when they were very small – John

I went to see Kylie and it’s put a smile on my face for the whole week – Brian

The Shannon Airport Santa flights over last weekend. All kinds of wonderful - Conor

Tell us what’s making you happy by emailing happy@irishtimes.com or tweet us using #IrishTimesHappy

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.