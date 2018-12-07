What’s making you happy? Putting up the Christmas tree and Kylie
Plus: Sitting by the fire and hanging the kids’ hand-made baubles
Joy to the world: Kylie Minogue. Photograph: Ian West/PA Wire
Sitting by the fire on a wet, cold Friday evening reading the Irish Times, candles lit, looking forward to a glass of wine and a lazy Saturday after a busy week is making me happy – Liz
The smell of our Christmas tree and hanging all the old favourite baubles, including the ones the kids made when they were very small – John
I went to see Kylie and it’s put a smile on my face for the whole week – Brian
The Shannon Airport Santa flights over last weekend. All kinds of wonderful - Conor
Tell us what’s making you happy by emailing happy@irishtimes.com or tweet us using #IrishTimesHappy