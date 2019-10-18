What’s making you happy? No more radiotherapy, new sheets and #WAGathaChristie

Each week we ask what’s making Irish Times readers happy. You can join in by emailing happy@irishtimes.com or tweeting using #IrishTimesHappy. Here is a selection of the responses this week:

Last day of radiotherapy done and grateful -– Anita

I’m happy because it’s a new week, married to my husband Conor who always has my back, knowing someone is supporting you is priceless – Aoibhín

New duvet and bedsheets, the flu vaccine, a productive day of work, a nice walk and some Halloween purchases plus #WAGathaChristie – Peter

To attend the many talks and events organised by Carlow’s wonderful Mensana Festival Committee. It is so uplifting and makes us realise how important our mental health is. Congratulations to everyone involved – Sally

Just Autumn. It’s pretty fabulous – Catherine

A paper for publication goes back for final corrections. That makes me very happy today – Vivien

