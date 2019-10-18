What’s making you happy? No more radiotherapy, new sheets and #WAGathaChristie

Here’s what is making Irish Times readers happy this week

What made you happy this week? ‘Just Autumn. It’s pretty fabulous,’ says Catherine

What made you happy this week? ‘Just Autumn. It’s pretty fabulous,’ says Catherine

 

Each week we ask what’s making Irish Times readers happy. You can join in by emailing happy@irishtimes.com or tweeting using #IrishTimesHappy. Here is a selection of the responses this week:

Last day of radiotherapy done and grateful -– Anita

I’m happy because it’s a new week, married to my husband Conor who always has my back, knowing someone is supporting you is priceless – Aoibhín

New duvet and bedsheets, the flu vaccine, a productive day of work, a nice walk and some Halloween purchases plus #WAGathaChristie – Peter

To attend the many talks and events organised by Carlow’s wonderful Mensana Festival Committee. It is so uplifting and makes us realise how important our mental health is. Congratulations to everyone involved – Sally

Just Autumn. It’s pretty fabulous – Catherine

A paper for publication goes back for final corrections. That makes me very happy today – Vivien

Tell us what’s making you happy by emailing happy@irishtimes.com or using the hashtag #IrishTimesHappy on Twitter

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.