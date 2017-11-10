What’s making you happy? Morrissey, lighting fires, hens . . .
We asked for the things big and small that are making you #IrishTimesHappy
Stayed in bed today: Morrissey is a reason to be happy
Buying two tickets to see Morrissey in February. A dream fulfilled! – June
A flaming autumnal larch tree caught in the sun as I put the ashes out this morning - made me happy. #IrishTimesHappy— Sadhbh Goodhue (@sadhbhgoodhue) November 6, 2017
Spending time with our hens #IrishTimesHappy pic.twitter.com/IlOwFq8rTe— Magners Farm (@MagnersFarm) November 6, 2017
Not working on a Monday , woke super early, lit the fire and enjoying cooking programmes #IrishTimesHappy #perfection— jem (@Jemserjellyfish) November 6, 2017
Looking forward to Wild Lights at Dublin Zoo with my granddaughters, Zoe and Sophie – Sue or “Nana Cork”
watching 3 different young men all stand up to offer an elderly lady a seat on the packed Tube this morning #irishtimeshappy 😊— Emma (@emmaphickey) November 6, 2017
The heavy mist sitting down on top of the burnt gold and brown surface of the Sliabh Felim mountains, seen from the bus :) #IrishTimesHappy https://t.co/q6Pxq0toUp— Niamh NicGhabhann (@Niamh_NicGhabh) November 6, 2017
A short drive cross country to work this morning with stunning views ☺️#IrishTimesHappy— Teresa Hudson (@Treas78) November 6, 2017
After a MEH wkend, meeting my best friend for a catch up lunch, including unicorn cheesecake, is making me happy today #irishtimeshappy pic.twitter.com/V29PTnVLii— Karen Stokes (@StokeseyK) November 6, 2017
my 3 old telling me what good mammies do: “listen to their babies and protect them” 😍 #IrishTimesHappy— Hazel (@TheZelio) November 6, 2017
- It’s Friday, but what else, big or small, is making you happy? Email happy@irishtimes.com or use #IrishTimesHappy on twitter