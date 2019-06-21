What’s making you happy? Messy breakfasts and deadlifts in the gym
Here’s what is making readers #IrishTimesHappy this week
A messy camping breakfast makes one reader #IrishTimesHappy
Each week we ask what’s making Irish Times readers happy. You can join in by emailing happy@irishtimes.com or tweeting using #IrishTimesHappy. Here is a selection of the responses this week:
The brilliant unglamorous messiness of a camping breakfast. Just love it! – Catherine
Strawberries from the garden for breakfast on a morning fine enough to eat outside is making me happy – Margaret
Doing deadlifts in the gym listening to the Prodigy. Clears the mind, brings happiness and peace – Roughan
Waking up in the morning to enjoy another day in God’s creation – Frank
I love the impromptu park bench that’s composed of chairs sitting for sale outside the Age Action charity shop on Camden Street – Joyce