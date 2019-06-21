What’s making you happy? Messy breakfasts and deadlifts in the gym

Each week we ask what’s making Irish Times readers happy. You can join in by emailing happy@irishtimes.com or tweeting using #IrishTimesHappy. Here is a selection of the responses this week:

The brilliant unglamorous messiness of a camping breakfast. Just love it! – Catherine

Strawberries from the garden for breakfast on a morning fine enough to eat outside is making me happy – Margaret

Doing deadlifts in the gym listening to the Prodigy. Clears the mind, brings happiness and peace – Roughan

Waking up in the morning to enjoy another day in God’s creation – Frank

I love the impromptu park bench that’s composed of chairs sitting for sale outside the Age Action charity shop on Camden Street – Joyce