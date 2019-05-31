What’s making you happy? Maeve Binchy, Oreo cows and first-time voting

Here’s what is making you #IrishTimesHappy this week

The late Maeve Binchy, at her home in Dalkey, 2006. Her ‘clever and kind’ books continue to appeal. Photograph: Matt Kavanagh

Each week we ask what’s making Irish Times readers happy. You can join in by emailing happy@irishtimes.com or tweeting using #IrishTimesHappy. Here is a selection of the responses this week:

My daughter has discovered Maeve Binchy; [Binchy’s] well-written, sensible, clever and kind books are a good antidote to the stresses of her job – Breege

I got to vote for the first time, and I was really chuffed about it – Lisa

Going to the top deck of the bus and seeing that the front seat is free. Always makes me feel like a tourist in my own city – Anne-Marie

A trip out to Fanad Lighthouse provided plenty of happiness: scrambling over stunning coast with glimpses of glorious sunshine against a bruised sky – Madeleine

Seeing Oreo cows and calves for the first time in beautiful Lough Avalla organic farm in the heart of BurrenGeopark - Kay

