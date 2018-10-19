What’s making you happy? Jinny’s reading, breastfeeding and a warm welcome home
Here is what’s making you #IrishTimesHappy this week
Jinny Bradley’s book reading is making her mum Bernie #IrishTimesHappy
My little girl Jinny (pictured) who is six and has Down syndrome just read all five pages of her reader during homework. We are so proud of her – Bernie
Sitting here breastfeeding my beautiful 11-day-old daughter, and wondering how I ever thought anything was important before her – Danielle
First truly Autumnal day in London so I’m cooking a roast chicken for my partner, who’s working late – Gary
Long day at work, but it will fall from my shoulders when I open the door to be welcomed home to The Wyverns Rest by Dog, Sons & Wife usually in that order – Derek
Collecting apples in the orchard with my grandchildren Dion and Kayleigh and just holding their hands – Nuala
