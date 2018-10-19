What’s making you happy? Jinny’s reading, breastfeeding and a warm welcome home

My little girl Jinny (pictured) who is six and has Down syndrome just read all five pages of her reader during homework. We are so proud of her – Bernie

Sitting here breastfeeding my beautiful 11-day-old daughter, and wondering how I ever thought anything was important before her – Danielle

First truly Autumnal day in London so I’m cooking a roast chicken for my partner, who’s working late – Gary

Long day at work, but it will fall from my shoulders when I open the door to be welcomed home to The Wyverns Rest by Dog, Sons & Wife usually in that order – Derek

Collecting apples in the orchard with my grandchildren Dion and Kayleigh and just holding their hands – Nuala

