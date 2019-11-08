What’s making you happy? Ireland’s hockey women, Halloween faces and beach cleans

Each week we ask what’s making Irish Times readers happy. You can join in by emailing happy@irishtimes.com or tweeting using #IrishTimesHappy. Here is a selection of the responses this week:

The truly wonderful Ireland women’s hockey team who made history this week beating Canada to qualify for the Olympics. Amazing role models. Come on Ireland! #Tokyo2020 – Róisín

Seeing the happiness on our grandchildren’s faces, having supper and playing Halloween games all together in our house, after doing their Trick and Treating. Lovely memories created – Sally

Happiness is the feeling after a beach clean on our daily walk – Eileen

I’m getting clearer and bolder with each passing year in advocating for my children. And that makes me really happy – Bríd