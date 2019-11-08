What’s making you happy? Ireland’s hockey women, Halloween faces and beach cleans
Here’s what is making Irish Times readers happy this week
Ireland players celebrate qualifying for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after their penalty shootout victory over Canada in a qualifier. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho
Each week we ask what's making Irish Times readers happy. Here is a selection of the responses this week:
The truly wonderful Ireland women’s hockey team who made history this week beating Canada to qualify for the Olympics. Amazing role models. Come on Ireland! #Tokyo2020 – Róisín
Seeing the happiness on our grandchildren’s faces, having supper and playing Halloween games all together in our house, after doing their Trick and Treating. Lovely memories created – Sally
Happiness is the feeling after a beach clean on our daily walk – Eileen
I’m getting clearer and bolder with each passing year in advocating for my children. And that makes me really happy – Bríd