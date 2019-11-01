What’s making you happy? Incoming baby and eight hours’ sleep
Here’s what is making Irish Times readers happy this week
A new arrival is making one Irish Times reader happy
Each week we ask what’s making Irish Times readers happy. You can join in by emailing happy@irishtimes.com or tweeting using #IrishTimesHappy. Here is a selection of the responses this week:
Meeting my baby for the first time very soon – @hvmmingbyrd
At the moment I’m feeling a bit stressed and low cause I’ve a big music gig coming up. But what always makes me happy is seeing my childminding kids and getting hugs from them – Jane Willow
I got eight hours uninterrupted sleep , first time in a long time – Fiona
The barista in the café today was Irish so I was able to use my real name when ordering. He spelled it right too! I felt like I was back home – Caoimhe (in Canada)
I’m happy that after a falling out – and not knowing of his illness – that I’ve reconciled with myself and my friend and found his resting place in a secluded Roscommon graveyard – Tom