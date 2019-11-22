What’s making you happy? Hannah Gadsby and planting spring bulbs

Each week we ask what’s making Irish Times readers happy. You can join in by emailing happy@irishtimes.com or tweeting using #IrishTimesHappy. Here is a selection of the responses this week

The great Hannah Gadsby with her show Douglas at the Bord Gais Energy Theatre on Sunday night. A patriarchy-skewering joy to behold from start to finish – Mary

Still being in bed on a Monday at 12.48pm after a really busy week of two jobs and college and feeling like a bit of self-care – Karen

Having a reverse osmosis filter in the kitchen during the boil water notice makes me happy. Money well spent – Sarah

I got back to aqua aerobics this morning after 3 weeks off because of a chest infection! So happy – Joan

Last Monday was a gorgeous sunny day. I spent it planting spring bulbs and filling bird feeders – Michele