What’s making you happy? Greystones Walk, wedding dress fittings and Tubs
Winter light on the Greystones Bray walk
The magical winter light of the setting sun while walking back from Greystones to Bray – Janette
The presents were great but what made me most happy this week just being with the people who love and who love me – Gráinne
My sister just sent me a picture of her at her wedding dress fitting. First time I’ve seen it, can’t wait for her big day! - Jenny @lynchjenny
What’s making me happy is Ryan Tubridy came to visit my daughter in Our Lady’s Hospital earlier and she’s home today - Karen @StokeseyK
What things, big and small, are making you happy this week? Email happy@irishtimes.com or use #IrishTimesHappy on Twitter