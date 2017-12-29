What’s making you happy? Greystones Walk, wedding dress fittings and Tubs

The magical winter light of the setting sun while walking back from Greystones to Bray – Janette

The presents were great but what made me most happy this week just being with the people who love and who love me – Gráinne

My sister just sent me a picture of her at her wedding dress fitting. First time I’ve seen it, can’t wait for her big day! - Jenny @lynchjenny

What’s making me happy is Ryan Tubridy came to visit my daughter in Our Lady’s Hospital earlier and she’s home today - Karen @StokeseyK

