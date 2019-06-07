What’s making you happy? Fish suppers, Leaving Cert children and a day at the zoo
Here’s what is making you #IrishTimesHappy this week
Those kind-hearted fishermen even cleaned and wrapped the fish. File photograph: Getty
Each week we ask what’s making Irish Times readers happy. You can join in by emailing happy@irishtimes.com or tweeting using #IrishTimesHappy. Here is a selection of the responses this week:
- Met three French men fishing during today’s walk and they insisted I have a fish for my dinner. They even cleaned it and wrapped it up in seaweed. You never know who you’ll meet on the Wild Atlantic Way – Margaret.
- Wondering how my son is, 18 already and watching him sailing towards the Leaving Cert confident, prepared and relaxed – Tom.
- A day at the zoo with my beloved grandchildren – Helen.
- A work from home day, my favourite cosy green jumper, and the knowledge that it’s a buffalo chicken casserole dinner night – Maura.
- My cat Poppy and her odd napping positions – Maeve.