What’s making you happy? Eurovision, Na Fianna and the Frank and Walters

Ag buaileadh le mo chairde sa chlubtheach, CLG Na Fianna, Bóthar Mobhí, Glasnaíon, oíche Déardaoin - ag múineadh is ag labhairt Gaeilge, ag féachaint ar an gcluiche, ag ól piúnta, ag amhránaíocht is ag éisteacht le ceol binn. Ar mo sháimhín só!

– Seosamh Ó Maolalaí via email

Ryan O’Shaughnessy and Ireland getting through to the Eurovision final. Come on Ireland!

– Mary, via email

A car load of us, mom and dad and four little ones singing along to ‘After All’ by the Frank and Walters on Saturday at the top of our voices, sun-kissed and ice-creamed up after a trip to the beach in beautiful Ardmore. Pure bliss.

– Graham