What’s making you happy? Doolin pier swimming, busy bees and delighted Debs

Each week we ask what’s making Irish Times readers happy. You can join in by emailing happy@irishtimes.com or tweeting using #IrishTimesHappy. Here is a selection of the responses this week:

Swimming at Doolin pier – Imelda

My special-needs daughter is starting secondary school soon, a very worrying time for me. Arrived home today to a card from her Sixth Class teacher wishing her luck. Here’s to all the amazing teachers out there. Teachers, you’re probably sad that summer is over but remember you’re changing the lives of children and their families – Sharon

Always in my happy place in the garden. Bees are buzzing, birds are busy, baskets are blooming and I’m bright and blissful – Catherine

Seeing our eldest grandchild, Caitriona, heading off to her Debs Ball, in Donegal, with her friends, all looking so happy and fabulous. Another milestone in their lives – Sally