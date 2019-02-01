What’s making you happy? Derry Girls, happy dogs and newborn calves

Here’s what is making you #IrishTimesHappy this week

A freshly painted mural of Derry Girls made us #IrishTimesHappy

Each week we ask what’s making you happy. Tell us by emailing happy@irishtimes.com or using the hashtag #IrishTimesHappy on Twitter.

Here is the latest selection of your responses :

It made me happy to see the brilliant mural of Lisa McGee’s Derry Girls painted on a wall in the city by UV Arts – isín

The “Welcome Home” doggie noses from my gang makes my heart sing with joy every day – Anne

Determined dogs make you #IrishTimesHappy

Every year brings the same joy when I see a newborn calf rise to its feet and seek its mother’s udder minutes after birth – Tom

Our Men’s Shed is open every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. I notice that I’m hopping out of bed faster on those mornings. Hard to beat a cuppa tea and a chat with the lads, not to mention the smell of freshly sawn wood and the sound of tapping hammers – Noel

