What’s making you happy? Crisp mornings, sparklers and hurling stars

My niece Zoe (5) got ‘hurler of the week’ at the weekend. Her sister Emma (10) got it a few weeks ago too, we’re from Kilkenny. Sisters doing it for themselves. This photo makes me happy – Paul
Crisp, cool mornings with bright blue skies, surrounded by the changing colour of the leaves. I just love this time of year – Ailish
Heading for two nights in London with my hubby. First time away on our own since first foster child arrived 14years ago – Sal
Watching the kids write their names with sparklers on an inky black Halloween night brought me back to my own childhood and made me happy – Joan
