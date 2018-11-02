What’s making you happy? Crisp mornings, sparklers and hurling stars

Here’s what’s making you happy this week.

My niece Zoe (5) got ‘hurler of the week’ at the weekend. Her sister Emma (10) got it a few weeks ago too, we’re from Kilkenny. Sisters doing it for themselves. This photo makes me happy – Paul

Crisp, cool mornings with bright blue skies, surrounded by the changing colour of the leaves. I just love this time of year. — A M Ni Bhraonáin (@ailie77) October 31, 2018

Heading for 2 nights in London with my hubby. First time away on our own since 1st Foster child arrived 14years ago #IrishTimesHappy — Sal (@couldbemeok) October 31, 2018

Watching the kids write their names with sparklers on an inky black Halloween night brought me back to my own childhood and made me happy – Joan

