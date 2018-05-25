What’s making you happy? Chickens, new taps and driving test success

We asked what was making you #IrishTimesHappy – here’s what you said
‘I love chatting to the girls every day.’

‘I love chatting to the girls every day.’

 

What is making you happy? Tell us by emailing happy@irishtimes.com or using #IrishTimesHappy on Twitter. This week’s answers are below:

My Chickens! Absolutely love chatting to the girls every day – Geraldine @overheavenshill

I got my plumber to visit today and I’m getting a new kitchen tap tomorrow. No more leaks. And tidying up the waste pipes. I’m so happy. – Lisa @lisadomican

Meeting friends from 20 years ago and laughing with them as if you only saw them yesterday – Fiona @OnieInTheNow

I passed my driving test today! – Emer @emer_harrington

Here from America, where our rights are trampled on . . . we are so happy to see: the care and compassion of the Irish people, the bravery of women sharing their untold stories, and the focus of those coming home to help canvas and vote – René @bibliotecariaRR

Knowing that at the ripe old age of 34, I’m finally on my way to Ulster University to study English and set a badass example to my 4 kids – Seanín @seaninhpoet

Slept badly worried I’d sleep through my alarm as car had MOT. Didn’t sleep through alarm and car sailed through. Very Happy - Karen @kdcreative08

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.