What’s making you happy? Chickens, new taps and driving test success

What is making you happy? Tell us by emailing happy@irishtimes.com or using #IrishTimesHappy on Twitter. This week’s answers are below:

My Chickens! Absolutely love chatting to the girls every day – Geraldine @overheavenshill

I got my plumber to visit today and I’m getting a new kitchen tap tomorrow. No more leaks. And tidying up the waste pipes. I’m so happy. – Lisa @lisadomican

Meeting friends from 20 years ago and laughing with them as if you only saw them yesterday – Fiona @OnieInTheNow

I passed my driving test today! – Emer @emer_harrington

Here from America, where our rights are trampled on . . . we are so happy to see: the care and compassion of the Irish people, the bravery of women sharing their untold stories, and the focus of those coming home to help canvas and vote – René @bibliotecariaRR

Knowing that at the ripe old age of 34, I’m finally on my way to Ulster University to study English and set a badass example to my 4 kids – Seanín @seaninhpoet

Slept badly worried I’d sleep through my alarm as car had MOT. Didn’t sleep through alarm and car sailed through. Very Happy - Karen @kdcreative08