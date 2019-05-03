What’s making you happy? Burren flowers, less Brexit coverage and Donegal

Each week we ask what’s making Irish Times readers happy. You can join in by emailing happy@irishtimes.com or tweeting using #IrishTimesHappy. Here is a selection of the responses this week:

Walking the Burren, in Co Clare over Easter, seeing these beautiful alpine flowers, the pink orchid and blue gentian violets, brought back happy childhood memories – Shane

I haven’t heard a single word on Brexit for over a week. Bliss – Tom

The mesmerising beauty of Donegal. Even a couple of days there soothes the soul – Barbara

Moving to a four-day week and using that time to exercise, see my nephews, and make sure I don’t have to do life admin over the weekend any more – Peter

Munching on the last of the Easter Eggs – Brenda