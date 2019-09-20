What’s making you happy? Brand new knees, helpful gardaí and the Sméara Dubha

Each week we ask what’s making Irish Times readers happy. You can join in by emailing happy@irishtimes.com or tweeting using #IrishTimesHappy. Here is a selection of the responses this week:

Incredibly helpful gardaí who sorted out an administrative problem with good humour, efficiency and speed – Ellen

A tough session with my personal trainer, Tommy. A whole new world opened up to me on discovering the gym, with two knees replaced, aged 66 – Mary

I had a wee lie-in and watched a movie with my cat. It is the small things – Cheryl

Well, the Sméara Dubha are out – Emma

Out for a berry nice stroll and reminded again how much I love autumn colours making me happy – Ursula