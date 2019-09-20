What’s making you happy? Brand new knees, helpful gardaí and the Sméara Dubha
Here’s what is making Irish Times readers happy this week
‘A whole new world opened up to me on discovering the gym, with two knees replaced, aged 66.’ File photograph: Getty
Each week we ask what's making Irish Times readers happy. Here is a selection of the responses this week:
Incredibly helpful gardaí who sorted out an administrative problem with good humour, efficiency and speed – Ellen
A tough session with my personal trainer, Tommy. A whole new world opened up to me on discovering the gym, with two knees replaced, aged 66 – Mary
I had a wee lie-in and watched a movie with my cat. It is the small things – Cheryl
Well, the Sméara Dubha are out – Emma
Out for a berry nice stroll and reminded again how much I love autumn colours making me happy – Ursula