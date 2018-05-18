What’s making you happy? Bluebells, black cats and Wonder Woman knickers
We asked what was making you #IrishTimesHappy – here’s what you said
Bluebells in the lane making people happy
What is making you happy? Tell us by emailing happy@irishtimes.com or using #IrishTimesHappy on Twitter. This week’s answers are below:
Bluebells have appeared in the lane to my house. And my wonderful boy claims “making people happy” is his job! And he is VERY good at his job – Dawn @DawnAddleyB
An enormous black cat called Pangur sitting on my lap purring – Brid @BridDunneOT
My son (the first of my tribe to leave) is packing his bags today to head off and see the big wide world. My heart is bursting for him – Fiona @cossiemum
I think if heaven exists it is approximately 22 degrees – also the average temperature of #LaPalma island. That’s what makes me happy – Deirdre @deemillerdenver
I got #WonderWoman knickers in Asda over the weekend, for me. Finally cool super hero/villain pants for grownass women! – June @janetOS_