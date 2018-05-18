What’s making you happy? Bluebells, black cats and Wonder Woman knickers

What is making you happy? Tell us by emailing happy@irishtimes.com or using #IrishTimesHappy on Twitter. This week’s answers are below:

Bluebells have appeared in the lane to my house. And my wonderful boy claims “making people happy” is his job! And he is VERY good at his job – Dawn @DawnAddleyB

An enormous black cat called Pangur sitting on my lap purring – Brid @BridDunneOT

My son (the first of my tribe to leave) is packing his bags today to head off and see the big wide world. My heart is bursting for him – Fiona @cossiemum

I think if heaven exists it is approximately 22 degrees – also the average temperature of #LaPalma island. That’s what makes me happy – Deirdre @deemillerdenver

I got #WonderWoman knickers in Asda over the weekend, for me. Finally cool super hero/villain pants for grownass women! – June @janetOS_