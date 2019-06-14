What’s making you happy? Blue campanula, clear skies and a letter in the paper

Each week we ask what’s making Irish Times readers happy. You can join in by emailing happy@irishtimes.com or tweeting using #IrishTimesHappy. Here is a selection of the responses this week:

Seeing all the beautiful blue campanula flowering in the crevices in the walls as I walk home - Jane

Looking up at a clear blue sky. I was recently diagnosed with an eye disease that I’m told may result in blindness - Matt

A nice glass of picpouel de pinet from Lidl on Friday evenings after work makes me very happy - Caroline

I found out the gender of my baby this morning which made myself and their Dad super happy - Cliodhna

My letter being published in The Irish Times - Sheila